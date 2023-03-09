Delhi LG turns down plea for action against Mayawati over 'Ram' comment

New Delhi, March 9 Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has turned down a request to grant sanction to prosecute BSP President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati for her comments on Lord Ram.

Chatter Singh Rachhoya had submitted an application on August 20, 2019 to Union Home Secretary and the Lt. Governor with a request to grant sanction to prosecute Mayawati .

He had stated in his complaint that while watching TV, he had found that " Mayawati filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court of India, that if the UP Government can make tall idol of Lord Shri Rama in Ayodhya measuring 221 mtrs by using government funds, then why she cannot make her own idol", which hurt his religious sentiments as Mayawati compared herself with Lord Rama.

Further, the complainant had also filed complaint against Mayawati to SHO, Nangloi and also filed complaint in Tees Hazari Court of Metropolitan Magistrate. However, due to procedural bar under CrPC's Section 196, the court was unable to take cognizance in the case and hence, he requested for grant of sanction.

Disposing the file, the LG noted: "I am of the considered view that prima facie no case is made out against Ms. Mayawati. Therefore, the request of prosecution sanction u/s 196 of CrPC 1973, is hereby rejected."





