Delhi: Over 160 booked for drinking in public

New Delhi, June 16 As many as 166 people were booked in the Dwarka area of the national capital for consuming alcohol at various public places, an official said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka district) M. Harsh Wardhan said a massive drive was conducted by police on Wednesday to keep a tab on people drinking at public places of the Dwarka district.

Several teams of police personnel were formed and they took action against the offenders in the area of each police station. "Action against a total 166 persons was taken by Dwarka District Police," the DCP said.

He further appealed to the residents not to indulge in drinking at public as such drives will be held regularly.

