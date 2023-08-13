Delhi Police busts illegal call center, five arrested

New Delhi, Aug 13 South Delhi Police on Sunday said it has busted an illegal call centre and arrested five accused, including two women, who used to cheat innocent people on the pretext of providing them higher education degree.

A senior police officer said that the accused were identified as Ashish, Ashfa, and Danish while the names of the arrested women have been withheld.

Police said that have also recovered four keypad mobile phones, one laptop, five phones, Data of clients, stamp of institute of management and engineering, blank admission forms of I.M.E., registers and diaries.

Police said that it got a tip off regarding an illegal call centre which was being operated at Kotla Mubarak Pur and learned that the accused were duping people on the pretext of providing them higher education degree.

The police conducted a raid and arrested the accused people.

"They were enquired and asked to provide the authorisation documents to run the call centre but they could not produce any authorisation documents. The accused disclosed that they used to dupe innocent people on the pretext of providing degree of higher education. They further disclosed that they used to charge fees ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 in the name of admission, exam, fees," said the official.

They police said that Danish and Nadeem were masterminds of this fraud tele-calling office and recruited all the apprehended persons.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor