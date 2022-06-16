Despite being power deficit, Goa never saw shutdown: CM

Panaji, June 16 Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that Goa inspite of being a power-dependent state never shut down for a single hour, but power generating states go for up to 12 hours of shutdown.

Sawant, speaking after inaugurating the Solar PV Rooftop Power Plant at the Secretariat in Porvorim, said that solar energy has become the need of the hour.

"Goans must be unaware of how shutdowns take place in other states. Visit Maharashtra, Karnataka, UP or Bihar, I am telling even the power generating states always have 12 hours shut down. We have never shut down for a single hour," Sawant said.

He said the people of Goa should appreciate the power department for their efforts to cater to the people's need for electricity.

Sawant said that he feels proud to witness foreigners visiting Goa to see the technology used in solid waste management and other areas.

"Earlier we used to visit foreign countries to see the technology, but now they come here. Everyone should be proud of it," he said.

