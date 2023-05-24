DMK, allies to boycott new Parliament building opening

Chennai, May 24 Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Wednesday announced that it has decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

The event scheduled for May 28 has been condemned by the opposition political parties which say that the President was ignored and instead, the Prime Minister was inaugurating the new parliament building.

Speaking to media persons, DMK Parliamentary party leader and former Union Minister T.R. Baalu said that the party has decided to boycott the inaugural function of the new parliament building to demonstrate the party's stand against the "anti-democratic" activities of the Union government.

He said that the inauguration of the new parliament building should have been done by the President Droupadi Murmu instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dalit party VCK's founder leader and chief Thol Thirumavalavan, in a statement, said that the party has decided to boycott the inauguration of the new parliament building as the President, who is the chairperson of both the houses of the parliament, has not been invited.

