Drones prohibited around ISB Hyderabad for PM's visit

Hyderabad, May 24 The Cyberabad police have prohibited flying of remote-controlled drones, para-gliders and remote-controlled micro-light aircraft around the Indian School of Business (ISB) in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the institute on Thursday.

Drones, para-gliders and micro-light aircrafts will not be allowed over 5 km radius from ISB, Gachibowli and Gachibowli Stadium within the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits. The restrictions will be in force from 12 p.m. on May 25 to 6 p.m. on May 26.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, who is also in-charge commissioner of Cyberabad, on Tuesday issued a notification under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

According to the notification, any person found violating the order shall be punishable under Section 188, Section 121, 121(a), 287, 336, 337, 338 etc., of the Indian Penal Code.

"Inputs have been received by Intelligence agencies about the possibility of attacks by terrorist/antisocial elements by the use of Para-gliders, Remote Controlled Drones, Remote Controlled Micro-Light Aircraft etc., and there is every likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility and also there is grave danger to human life, health, safety and damage to public property on that account," reads the notification.

The notification cited a memorandum issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, ISI Division / VIP Security, Central government which brought to the notice that terrorists / anti-social elements may organise attacks through para gliders, remote controlled drones, remote controlled micro light aircraft etc., and that there is an increasing trend by event's organisers to use remote controlled drones for getting aerial views for live telecasts and photography of various events.

The memorandum prescribes that state / UT Police under various sections of state police acts and IPC will prohibit flying of such aerial platforms over the area bounded by a circle of five km radius from the State Secretariat Complex in state capitals and two km around strategic vital installations.

The Prime Minister will be visiting ISB to participate in 20th annual day celebrations of the institute and graduation ceremony of the post graduate programme class of 2022 of the business school.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad police also announced traffic restrictions on certain routes around ISB in view of the Prime Minister's visit to ensure smooth traffic flow between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on May 26.

Police have advised offices located between Gachibowli Stadium to International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Junction, IIIT Junction to Wipro Junction, IIIT Junction to Gachibowli to stagger their work timings accordingly or conduct their work from home to avoid inconvenience.

The commuters have also been advised to use suitable alternative roads to avoid traffic congestion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor