DU played a transformational role in my life: Hardeep S Puri

New Delhi, Oct 20 DU played a "formative and transformative role" in his life and "taught me how to discern" says distinguished diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri, currently India's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, of the anthology "Delhi University - Celebrating 100 Glorious Years"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor