EC bans Telangana BJP MLA from campaigning for 72 hrs

New Delhi, Feb 19 The Election Commission on Saturday banned Telangana BJP MLA T. Raja Singh from campaigning in UP assembly election for 72 hours. The 72-hour ban began from 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The poll body has also directed the chief electoral officer, Telangana, to register an FIR against Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act.

The EC had issued a notice to Singh on Wednesday, after a video of his threatening UP electors who did not support Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was shared across media platforms. The poll body had asked Singh to provide an explanation as to why action should not be initiated against him. However, the BJP MLA from Telangana had sought more time to file his reply to the ECI notice. He was granted time until 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The EC said in the order that no response had been received from Singh or his advocate in the stipulated time.

"Commission observes that due to fast dissemination of information in this digital age, the statements made are not confined to the place of its occurrence, and Commission has again seen the video recording of the impugned statement and has observed that being a public representative such statements made by Mr Singh are utterly irresponsible and intimidating to the voters that have the undertone and propensity to undue influence the elections in the State of Uttar Pradesh," the order reads.

The EC said, in its view, Singh had violated the Model Code of Conduct as well as sections of the Indian Penal Code and Representation of the People Act 1951, and Para 4 of part 1 'General Conduct' of Model Code of Conduct, for the guidance of political parties and candidates by making the impugned statement.

