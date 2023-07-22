ED arrests IAS officer Ranu Sahu in Chhattisgarh in fresh PMLA case

New Delhi, July 22 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested IAS officer Ranu Shahu in Chhattisgarh after conducting search operations at 18 locations in the state on Friday.

The arrest was made in connection with a fresh PMLA case lodged by the ED. The ED has not made any comments on the matter. The sources claimed that the PMLA matter could be related to an alleged rice scam.

Apart from Sahu, the ED team searched the premises belonging to state Congress leader Ram Gopal Agarwal. During the search operation, the ED teams were being assisted by CISF personnel.

On Friday, the ED searched the premises of Agarwal and Sahu in Raipur's Devender Nagar. Another team of ED was spotted at Korba Municipal Corporation Commissioner Prabhakar Pandey's location.

During the raid, the CISF personnel didn't let anyone go inside the house. The main door was locked, and then the ED team started the search operation.

On July 18, the apex court had directed the ED to thoroughly probe a Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam.

--IANS

atk/uk

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor