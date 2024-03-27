ED Issues Third Summons to TMC Leader Mahua Moitra in FEMA Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra for questioning the third time in connection with an alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999. Moitra has been asked to appear before the ED officials in Delhi on March 28, as per newswire ANI. Moitra is already being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as part of a preliminary enquiry in connection with the alleged cash-for-query case.

Also Read: Mahua Moitra House Raided by CBI in Cash-for-Query Case

She was expelled as a member of Lok Sabha after the Ethics panel found her guilty in the 'cash-for-query' case. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had accused Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. He had also accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued third summons to Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra in connection with irregularities in a foreign exchange contravention case asking her to join the probe on March 28 in Delhi: Sources



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/M72BjjMAZR — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani group."Neither has Lok Pal uploaded any referral order on website as per Lokpal Act & nor has CBI put out anything official. "Sources" telling journos as per usual media circus. Hope ₹13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits CBI PE before my witchhunt," Moitra had said on X in November.

