Egyptian FM calls for financial contributions to UN Palestinian refugee agency

Cairo, Sep 6 Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has stressed the urgent necessity to provide the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) with financial contributions in order to continue its services.

In a meeting with the UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini in Cairo, Shoukry stressed Egypt's willingness to support the agency, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday in a statement.

Egypt will continue to coordinate with international actors in order to give the agency the financial and political support it needs to offer essential services to Palestinian refugees, Shoukry said.

The Egyptian top diplomat also highlighted the importance of not linking financial support for UNRWA with any political considerations, Xinhua news agency reported.

For his part, the Commissioner-General thanked Egypt for its assistance and its efforts to mobilise international support for the refugee agency.

He stressed UNRWA's willingness to continue close coordination and consultation with Egypt in order to strengthen the agency's capacity to carry out its duties.

Established in 1949, UNRWA is mandated to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees. Nearly all of its funding comes from voluntary contributions.

