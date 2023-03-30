'Enhance Andhra Pradesh's credit limit', CM Jagan urges Sitharaman

Amaravati, March 30 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi on Thursday and urged her to increase the state's credit limit and release pending funds.

The Chief Minister appealed to her to enhance the credit limit of Rs 17,923 crore which was reduced from Rs 42,472 crore in 2021-22 for no fault of the state government.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), he also requested her to release the pending amount of Rs 36,625 crore under Resource Gap Funding for the fiscal 2014-15 to the state.

The Union Minister was also urged to release the NREGA (National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme) arrears of Rs 2,500 crore due to the state.

Reddy also requested Sitharaman to take steps to ensure that the Telangana government clears Rs 7,058 crore outstanding from the TS Discoms to APGENCO for the power supplied between 2014 and 2017.

The Finance Minister was requested to sanction Rs 10,000 crore immediately on ad-hoc basis to expedite the construction of the Polavaram Project and another Rs 2,020 crore to fill the scourge pits formed at the main dam site due to the washing away of diaphragm wall in the flash floods.

Reddy told her that Andhra Pradesh has so far spent Rs 2,600.74 crore on Polavaram Project from its exchequer and sought the reimbursement of the same from the Central funds.

He also demanded the Centre to accept the Technical Advisory Committee's revised estimates of Rs 55,548 crore on Polavaram Project.

The Chief Minister also urged her to implement the promise of granting special category status to the state.

