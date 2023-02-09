Erode East bypoll: EC seals marriage hall for holding AIADMK meet sans permission

Chennai, Feb 9 Election Commission officials on Thursday sealed a marriage hall at Krishnampalayam in Tamil Nadu's Erode East Assembly constituency for holding a meeting of AIADMK functionaries without permission.

A Flying Surveillance Team (FST), acting on a tip off, raided the marriage hall and found that 100 odd AIADMK leaders and functionaries led by its Airyalur district Secretary of the party and former Chief government whip, Thamarai S. Rajendran, were gathered there.

Police and Election Commission officials informed the AIADMK leaders that they don't have permission to conduct a meeting, and that AIADMK leaders and cadres had earlier been warned against the conduct of such meetings without permission, after holding another unauthorised meet on January 31.

However, AIADMK leaders and cadres created a scene and told the Election Commission officials that they would not vacate the premises but were forced them out and the marriage hall sealed.

The FST members told the AIADMK cadres and leaders that they should take permission from the officials concerned and after that, the seal would be removed.

Police have been posted at both entrances to the marriage hall.

