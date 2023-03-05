Farmers of Ramanathapuram petition Stalin for drought compensation

Chennai, March 5 The farmers of Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram will petition Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for compensation on loss of crops due to drought in the area as he visits Madurai and adjoining districts on Sunday and Monday.

Talking to , Farmers Association leader R. Bhakianathan said: "While compensation has been provided to delta farmers for the loss of crops due to unseasonal rains, we have been ignored. The drought has led to drying up of water sources, thus leading to the wilting of our crops and we are petitioning the Chief Minister who is on a visit to our area today and tomorrow."

He said that the farmers had spent huge money from their own pockets and losing the crops has dealt a heavy blow to their future. He said that the Chief Minister will understand the situation and will properly support their cause.

While the enumeration for crop damage has been done several weeks before, the compensation due is delayed for the farmers. The drought has led to 60 per cent of crop losses and according to the enumeration, around 80,000 hectares of paddy crops were damaged due to lack of irrigation.

Farmers are also worried that if the compensation is delayed, it would affect the farming during the next season as well and can become a chain process, leading to extreme misery for the farmers and reduced production of rice.



aal/vd

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor