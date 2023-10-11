First US plane carrying ammunition arrives in Israel

Jerusalem, Oct 11 The first American aircraft carrying ammunition arrived in Israel on Tuesday night to help the country in its ongoing conflict with Gaza's ruling faction, Hamas, and militants in Lebanon, Israel's military said.

The plane landed at the Nevatim Airbase in Israel's southern Negev Desert, carrying "advanced ammunition", Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Daniel Hagari.

Also on Tuesday, the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea "in order to deter any actor seeking to escalate the situation or widen this war", the US Central Command said in a statement.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor