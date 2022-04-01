Former Pak diplomat says he was 'put under pressure' to become witness against Zardari

London, April 1 Pakistan's former Ambassador to Iran and National Bank of Pakistan's former President has said that he had to leave Pakistan for exile in Canada because he was put under "immense pressure" to become a witness against former President Asif Ali Zardari and issue a false statement of corruption, media reports said on Friday.

M.B. Abbasi — who was Pakistan's Ambassador to Iran from October 2008 to October 2010 and National Bank of Pakistan's president from 1995-96 — was speaking in London at the launch of his book titled "The Rule of Justice - An Interpretation of Governance and Social Order through the Middle East and Africa", Geo News reported.

Sanam Bhutto, the daughter of the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, made a special appearance at the event to support Abbasi. The launch ceremony was held at the prestigious Frontline Club and attended by dignitaries from the Pakistani community including writers, politic, and activists. Most of those who attended have been affiliated with the PPP for a long time.

Abbasi said that he decided not to become part of a "witch hunt campaign" against Zardari because this would "haunt his conscience for life".

The economist and author said: "I have known Asif Ali Zardari and the Bhutto family for a long time. I knew nothing about any scandal and Zardari never asked me to do anything wrong on his behalf. Yet, I was asked to become an approver against him and I decided to get out so as not to help in the implication of Zardari on bogus grounds."

