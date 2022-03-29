Four held for killing Muslim youth in UP's Kushinagar; SHO removed

Kushinagar(UP), March 29 Four persons have been arrested from Kushinagar district for allegedly killing a Muslim youth, who was celebrating BJP's victory in the recently-concluded state Assembly elections.

Gorakhpur Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) J.Ravinder Gaud, who met the family of the deceased Babar Ali, and assured them of police protection, told reporters on Tuesday that: "Four accused have been arrested but the family is naming another accused. We will probe this further and provide protection to the family."

Gaud further said that state house officer (SHO) D.K. Singh of Ramkola police station Police Station in charge has been removed and sent to lines.

Babar had suffered serious injuries in the attack on him on March 20 and died during treatment on March 25.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Varun Kumar Pandey said that no action was taken, despite the victim complaining about death threats.

"We were informed that the victim had complained about death threats, but no action was taken then. An FIR has been registered," he said.

The accused and the victim both were from the same community.

