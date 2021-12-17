France tightens curbs on travellers from UK

Paris, Dec 17 The rapid spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the UK has prompted France to announce new measures for travelers arriving from the country.

Effective from Saturday midnight, all travellers from the UK over the age of 12 must have a compelling reason to travel, Xinhua news agency quoted the French Foreign Ministry as saying.

This rule applies regardless of vaccination status.

On boarding flights from the UK to France, travellers must present a negative PCR or antigen test result, carried out less than 24 hours before departure.

They must also fill out a passenger form.

After entering France, UK travelers must self-isolate in a location of their choice, the Ministry also announced.

If the traveler can present a negative PCR or antigen test 48 hours after arriving, they no longer have to quarantine.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, more than 10,000 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in the country.

