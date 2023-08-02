G20’s commitment to green and sustainable growth: A milestone for environmental prosperity

New Delhi, Aug 2 The two-day G20 policy workshop on the Green and Sustainable Growth Agenda for the Global Economy, held in New Delhi, marked a pivotal moment in environmental progress.

A two-day G20 policy workshop on the Green and Sustainable Growth Agenda for the Global Economy was held on July 28-29 in New Delhi. It was organised by NITI Aayog in collaboration with the International Development Research Centre (IDRC), Ottawa, and the Global Development Network (GDN), New Delhi, to discuss the prospects and challenges of green and sustainable growth on a global scale.

The workshop was a side event of G20 that covered various themes related to green growth, energy, climate, technology, policy, employment, multilateralism as well as adjustment, resilience and inclusion in an uncertain world, etc. The two-day policy workshop was attended by more than 40 global experts from diverse fields.

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery emphatically asserted that the goal of achieving a green transition aligns with the larger objective of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The discussions during this policy workshop have generated several important suggestions and recommendations for green and sustainable growth. Bery observed that NITI Aayog will pursue some of these through various fora. With unwavering dedication, they endeavour to propel the global economy towards a future defined by environmental resilience and prosperity.

The G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant observed that achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and climate action needs an investment of about five to six trillion dollars. This in turn is likely to throw up business opportunities of about 90 trillion dollars.

Referring to the Indian Prime Minister Modi’s vision of achieving the Net Zero target by 2070, Kant observed that India will play a key role in green growth and sustainable development. B.V. R. Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog, underlined the institution’s commitment to a fundamental role in creating ecosystems that facilitate the adoption of frontier technologies.

At about the same time, the 4th and conclusive Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) and Environment and Climate Ministers meeting, took place in Chennai.

The meet saw the consensual adoption of an Outcome document, the Chennai High Level Principles for a Sustainable and Resilient Blue/Ocean-based Economy.

It will be submitted to the Leaders for their consideration to be appended to the G20 New Delhi Leader’s Declaration 2023. This milestone underscores a steadfast commitment to nurturing a sustainable and resilient blue economy, resonating profoundly with environmentalists worldwide.

Shri Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change presided over the Ministerial meeting and commanded the attendance of 41 Ministers or their deputies from the various nations.

They highlighted significant achievements and key takeaways centered around the priority areas under the Environment and Climate track: Land and Biodiversity, Blue Economy, the judicious management of Water Resources, and the transformative potential of the Circular Economy.

The meeting was animated by proactive engagement from over 225 delegates representing G20 member countries, invitee countries and heads and representatives of 23 International organizations including UNEP, UNFCC, COP28 and UNCCD. Their interventions revolved around critical challenges pertaining to concerns about climate and environment which call for urgent global attention.

In his video message to the delegates and ministers participating in the meeting, Indian

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed his confidence in the G20 countries joining hands to tackle the climate and environmental challenges in a holistic way. Commending the achievements of the priority areas under the ECSWG, he lauded the efforts in restoring priority landscapes impacted by forest fires and mining through the Gandhinagar Information Platform and Gandhinagar Implementation Roadmap.

He also commended the dedication to wildlife conservation manifest in the recent launch of the International Big Cat Alliance. Highlighting India’s initiatives being powered by people’s participation, Modi cited the example of Mission Amrit Sarovar, a unique water conservation initiative under which more than sixty-three thousand water bodies have been created.

The leaders acknowledged India’s Presidency for efforts in developing the compendiums of best practices in water management, mining-affected areas, and forest fire-impacted areas, and for conducting a technical study on ‘Accelerating the transition to a sustainable and resilient blue economy’, and preparing technical documents on significant topics such as Knowledge Exchange on Circular Economy in Steel Sector, Extended Producer Responsibility and Circular Bioeconomy. India has also prepared the Gandhinagar Implementation Roadmap and Gandhinagar Implementation Framework for voluntary adoption by G20 members.

Addressing a Press Conference following the Ministerial meeting Bhupender Yadav noted with satisfaction that the Environment Climate and Sustainability Working Group had arrived at a high degree of consensus towards addressing the critical pillars of environment and sustainability. The ECSWG’s journey under India’s Presidency concluded with the adoption of the Chair’s Summary and Outcome Documents.

Yadav also highlighted the successful Mega Beach Clean Up Event at Juhu in Mumbai, with participation from 20 countries and 37 Indian beaches spanning coastal states and Union Territories. The event aimed to raise awareness and sensitize people in line with the

Indian Ministers' message of 'Swachhta' (cleanliness) and 'Jan Bhagidari' (Community participation). He further emphasized the unique concept of 'Lifestyle for Environment' (LiFE) and the crucial role of individual actions in combatting marine pollution.

The launch of an industry-led Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy Industry Coalition (RECEIC) was another significant intervention under India’s G20 Presidency. The coalition was launched by minister Yadav in the presence of the Commissioner from EU and Ministers from France, Canada, Italy, Denmark, Mauritius and the UAE. The G20 Ministers also called for the G20 Resource Efficiency dialogue to engage with RECEIC and leverage synergies.

India's G20 Presidency released one outcome document and two Presidency Documents under the theme of Blue Economy. Four Presidency Documents and Compendiums of Best Practices under the theme of Land and Biodiversity and Water resources management were released. There are four more Presidency Documents under the theme of Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy.

G20 countries reaffirmed their resolve to tackle climate change and ambitious action across all pillars of the Paris Agreement. Themes like ecological restoration, marine spatial planning, and circular economy were addressed for the first time in the G20 discussions in detail.

However, the Chennai meet saw some challenges in reaching a consensus on various environmental goals, such as renewable energy, fossil fuel reduction, energy efficiency improvement, and GHG emissions peaking by 2025.

Despite the presence of climate and energy ministers from all G20 nations, along with US special climate envoy John Kerry and COP28 president-designate Sultan Al-Jaber, significant progress on these issues remained elusive. Now, the focus shifts to the upcoming COP28 talks this winter, where tangible strides towards addressing these concerns can be achieved.

The two-day G20 policy workshop on the Green and Sustainable Growth Agenda for the Global Economy held in New Delhi, in conjunction with the 4th and final ECSWG meeting with Environment and Climate Ministers in Chennai, epitomised a remarkable milestone in the pursuit of environmental prosperity.

The workshop's gathering of brilliant minds and experts from diverse fields underscored the resolute commitment to fostering a green transition and sustainable growth on a global scale.

From crucial discussions on green growth, energy, and climate to vital interventions on circular economy and environmental stewardship, the participants illuminated a path towards a resilient and prosperous future. Acknowledging India's leadership and initiatives, environmentalists were inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and the ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

The adoption of the Chennai High Level Principles for a Sustainable and Resilient Blue/Ocean-based Economy exemplified a collective determination to nurture a sustainable ocean-centric future.

However, as the G20 reaffirmed its commitment to climate action, challenges still persist, necessitating unwavering attention and action at the forthcoming COP28 talks. As the G20 continues its pursuit of ambitious climate goals and sustainability, the shared responsibility to safeguard our planet remains paramount, resonating profoundly with environmentalists worldwide.

