Gehlot announces 50 free units for people consuming 100 power units

Jaipur, Feb 23 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced that 50 units of electricity will be available free of cost to the people who use up to 100 units in the desert state.

Presenting the state budget, Gehlot said: "Domestic consumers spending up to 100 units of electricity will be given 50 units free, Rs 3 per unit grant for all domestic consumers spending up to 150 units and Rs 2 per unit grant for consumers spending 150 to 200 units. Around Rs 4,000 crore will be spent on this."

Along with this, Gehlot's budget focused on education and health.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Ditigal Seva Yojna, internet enabled smartphones will be provided to 1.33 crore women heads of Chiranjivi Families, he said.

Rs 1,000 crore will be used to strengthen tourism in the state and the focus will be on both marketing and infrastructure, he added.

The Chief Minister announced smart classrooms in madrasas. In the first phase, about 500 madrasas will be made smart madrasas.

He also announced the establishment of 32 industrial areas and Petroleum, Chemical and Petrochemicals InvestmentRegion (PCPIR) in Pachpadra, Barmer.

