Gehlot govt ignoring Muslims, alleges Cong MLA

Jaipur, Feb 25 A Congress MLA in Rajasthan, Ameen Khan, has charged the Gehlot government with ignoring Muslims and their interests in the state.

During the budget session in the Assembly, he said, "Everyone knows that 95 per cent Muslim citizens go for polling and of them, 99 per cent vote for the Congress. But, we are sad because we don't get justice."

Ameen Khan said: "The Congress has an old habit and it should change it failing which the party can suffer."

"I have studied the budget, roads have been announced in other's areas, but not an inch in my area. In the old days, people were ignorant, now people are aware. We look forward to special concessions for the poor," he claimed.

Ameen Khan added, "There are two Muslim Ministers in the state cabinet and none of them is having a plum portfolio."

"Saleh Mohammed has a department limited to Muslims and Zahida has a government press and we don't have to print books," he said.

"We had demanded a residential school for minorities in my area. Two residential schools were sought, but not a single was announced in the budget."

The lawmaker appealed to the state government to change the "policy".

"Change this policy. We are being ignored which is not right," he said.

He said that better portfolios were given to Muslims during the BJP regime. "Yunus Khan was a minister with Vasundhara and was handling two key departments."

"BJP talks about Hindutva. It is clearly written in Hinduism that they will not kill anyone if Hindu rule is established. So we are quite assured that no one will be killed," he said.

He added that fear is being creatd among the masses against the BJP.

