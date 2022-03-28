Gehlot offers charter plane for Shah to come and check crime record in Raj

Jaipur, March 28 A day after a Rajasthan BJP leader sent a train ticket to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, inviting her to the desert state in the wake of the gang-rape of a minor in which the son of a Congress MLA was allegedly involved, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday invited Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that he would send a charter plane for Shah to come to Rajasthan.

Gehlot said in a statement released on social media, "BJP leaders repeatedly invite Priyanka Gandhi regarding cases of crime in Rajasthan. Priyanka ji does not hold any constitutional post. We would like to send a charter plane for Home Minister Amit Shah and request him to come to Rajasthan. He should come here and get information about the innovations made in relation to law and order in the state and the strict actions being taken against criminal acts. This way the confusion being spread by BJP can be cleared."

Gehlot added, "According to the NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) data, despite the lockdown in 2020, when crimes across the country increased by 28.03 per cent as compared to the previous year, Rajasthan saw a decrease of 14.46 per cent.

"According to the data, there has been a decrease in all types of crimes, including dacoity, robbery, kidnapping, rape, rioting and theft in the state in 2020. During this period, there was 62.29 per cent increase in crime in Amit Shah's home state Gujarat. In 2021 also, there was a decrease of 4.77 per cent in criminal cases in Rajasthan as compared to 2019.

"Our government showed the courage to make registration of FIR mandatory. While implementing the mandatory FIR registration policy, we knew that crime figures would increase and the opposition and the media would question it, but we implemented this policy to get justice for every victim.

"Earlier, the victims of POCSO Act used to feel afraid, but now their faith in the government has increased and they are registering FIRs. The police are taking every FIR to a logical end and criminals are getting punished."

Before the implementation of the mandatory FIR registration policy, 33.4 per cent of FIRs related to crimes against women were registered through courts via CrPC 156(3), but now the number has come down to 16 per cent, Gehlot said.

The research time for atrocities against women used to be 274 days in 2017-18 during the BJP rule, which is now reduced to 79 days, he said, adding that additional SPs have been appointed in every district for crimes against women.

"Come here and get information about the innovations made in relation to law and order in the state and the strict actions taken against criminals. That way the confusion being spread by the BJP can be cleared," Gehlot said.

On Sunday, BJP leader Jitendra Gothwal had sent a train ticket to Priyanka Gandhi, inviting her to the state to deliver justice to the victim of gang-rape in which a Congress MLA's son was allegedly involved.

