'Gehlot touring Gujarat, Delhi while cows dying in Raj in large numbers due to infection'

Jaipur, Aug 25 Bharatiya Janata Party state vice president Mukesh Dadhich on Thursday said that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been touring Gujarat and Delhi while cows in Rajasthan are dying in large numbers due to 'Lumpy Skin' infection.

Dadhich said that no efforts are being made by the Rajasthan government to check the infection.

"Terrible situation prevails in the state, cows are lying dead in various places in villages. For the prevention of the disease, quarantine centres have not been opened in the infected areas of the state at the government or private level, nor vaccination is being done and resources, doctors and veterinary staff are also not available for proper veterinary arrangements," he alleged.

Dadhich said that I request the government to take this into consideration immediately, otherwise the BJP will have to stage a protest. I also demand from the government that a compensation of Rs 1 lakh should be given to those farmers whose cows have died due to the disease as it was their means of livelihood.

