Goa Assembly Election 2022: Congress and Trinamool are in talks for Alliance ahead of Goa elections, says Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said, that the Nationalist Congress Party is in talks with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and the Congress to fight the Goa assembly elections together.

"Trinamool, NCP, and Congress are holding discussions. We have given our choice of seats to them. A decision will be made soon," Pawar said.

We discussed coming together in Goa and the discussions are still on. No decision has been made yet. Goa needs a change and the BJP government needs to be changed," he added.

It is also reported that Congress refused to make an alliance with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party in Goa. The Congress leader Dinesh R Gundu Rao said, "No alliance or talks with the Trinamool Congress is happening. Despite efforts by the Trinamool, the Congress has made it clear that the whole approach and attempt of the Trinamool - right from Day 1 - in Goa has been negative and aimed at attacking the Congress, instead of the BJP."

"They have poached our MLAs and now they want an alliance to give them seats," he added.

Meanwhile, The voting in the state will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.