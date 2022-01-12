Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Housing rights campaign, by Trinamool Congress in the state

Ahead of the elections and rallies ban, the Trinamool Congress at Gao launches the house rights campaign in the state, which aims to provide Housing Rights to the people of Goa.

One of the party sources told that “Under the scheme, if voted to power, the AITC-MGP alliance plans to ensure that all the Goan families residing in Goa since and before 1976 will be provided with title and ownership rights of land under possession. Around 50,000 subsidised homes will be given to the homeless families and these will be offered within 250 days of forming the government.”

“The Goa Daman and Diu Agricultural Tenancy Act, 1964” and “The Goa Daman & Diu Mundkars (Protection from eviction) Act, 1975”, AITC said.

AITC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said, “We have launched the innovative housing scheme for the people of Goa. This facility will be availed by the people of Goa, who have been residing in the state before 1976. Based on “Lakshmir Bhandar” and “Student’s Credit Card” scheme in Bengal, we have launched “Griha Laxmi” and youth-oriented scheme for the youth of Goa. We hope this will encourage the people of Goa.”

Meanwhile, the voting in the state will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.