Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over Goa's independence remark

Rahul Gandhi addresses the public rally in Goa during his speech he said, "We plan to restore mining in a sustainable and legal way in Goa soon after we are voted to power."

"This time we will get a solid majority, and we will act immediately to make sure that we have a government in Goa," he added.

Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi’s remark that the Congress government took 15 years to liberate Goa from Portuguese, said "He doesn’t understand the history of those times."

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.