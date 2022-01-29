Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi to visit Goa on February 2 ahead of state polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Goa on February 2. He will hold a virtual rally in Goa CM Pramod Sawant's constituency Sanquelim ahead of assembly polls in the state.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi visited Punjab ahead of the assembly polls. Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu were also present in the visit.

After this Gandhi addressed the “Navi Soch, Nava Punjab” virtual rally.

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday informed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Punjab on 27th January for the upcoming polls. As per the program published by Sidhu, Rahul Gandhi will offer prayers at Sri Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar & visit Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal along with 117 candidates.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.