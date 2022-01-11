Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Trinamool Congress launch special campaign song in the state

Ahead of Assembly Elections in the 5 states, including Goa, the parties are doing their best to campaign online due to the ban in rallies as the surge of Covid-19. Now the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday released the official campaign song for the state election in Goa.

The party post this song on the microblogging website Koo, the song is to celebrate Goa and the spirit of the state. While posting the song the AITC Goa said on Koo, that “Goa is chanting in one voice... ”Don Fulancho Kaal, Goenchi Navi Sakal”. Presenting to you the official campaign song of Goa Trinamool Congress, Goa Election 2022, ’Goenchi Navi Sakal’. This song celebrates Goa and the Goenkar spirit, getting set to usher in a new dawn in Goa,”

The voting in the state will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. And the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.