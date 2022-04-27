Goa cabinet gives post facto nod for tax free status to The Kashmir Files

Panaji, April 27 The Goa cabinet on Wednesday granted post facto approval for Goods and Services Tax (GST) exemption to Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files', Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters.

"The cabinet has given ex post facto approval for GST exemption for The Kashmir Files," Sawant told reporters after a meeting of the state cabinet.

Soon after the film's release, Sawant on March 14 had announced tax free status to the film, which was being screened in movie halls and multiplexes in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor