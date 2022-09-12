Goa CM urges panchayat members not to unseat sarpanchs

Panaji, Sep 12 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday urged the 'panch' (ward members) of the state not to get involved in unseating sarpanchs (moving no-confidence motion), which according to him halts the development of the villages.

"Don't get involved in unseating sarpanchs, else you will remain in that particular atmosphere. Some do it to get their names on board of list of sarpanchs. Such (political dramas) take place at many times. I request you all to work for the development of the villages. Then only we can do real development of Goa," Sawant said.

He was speaking after launching the induction training programme for newly-elected representatives of village panchayats of Goa.

"Panch and sarpanchs can reach the government's schemes in a better way to the people. You need to stress on which project can be brought to your villages from Central and state schemes. Give your time for such good work," he added.

He also urged the elected representatives to get the information of government welfare schemes and give maximum time for their wards and villages.

"Participate in government programmes, which can help you," the Chief Minister said.

Sawant added that panchayats have immense scope to carry out innovative developmental works which can benefit the people in the villages.

Stressing on how panchayats play an important part in governance, he said that panchayats have a role beyond routine work (cleaning drains, issuing NOCs).

The Chief Minister called upon panchayat representatives to undertake projects which help the locals and said that the government would help them by providing funds.

State Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho urged elected representatives to help tackle issues such as garbage management.

"Elected representatives should focus on performing their duties for which the government is always there to support them," Godinho said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor