Goa Election Results 2022: CM Sawant trailing in Sanquelim

Counting of votes polled in the February 14 elections in Goa got underway here, a process which will decide the fate of 301 candidates who are vying for 40 Assembly seats in the state.

"The counting process will begin with the counting of service voters, then, absentee voter ballots will be counted, after which polling officials ballots will be counted. Then at 8.30 a.m. counting of EVMs will start," Kunal said.

"We have given training to all counting personnel and our observers have also come from the Election Commission of India for all constituencies. We are hopeful that our counting process will be over by 10.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. After that VVPAT mandatory counting will be taken up," he added.

Nearly 79 per cent voters cast ballot in the February 14 polls in Goa.

Goa Election Results 2022: Sawant Trailing in Sanquelim

Incumbent Chief Minister Pramod Sawant trailing in Sanquelim assembly constituency.

Sawant had expressed confidence that the BJP will be forming the next government in the state. The BJP fought the elections on all 40 seats in the state while the Goa Forward Party (GFP) entered into a pre-poll alliance with Congress. The TMC allied with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party for the polls.