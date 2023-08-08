Goa govt drops afforestation plan in Madhya Pradesh

Panaji, Aug 8 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that the government has dropped the plan of compensatory afforestation in Madhya Pradesh, instead it will be done in the state itself.

Replying to a question raised by Goa Forward MLA Vijai Sardesai during the ongoing Assembly session, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that after reviewing the situation, the government has taken a decision to afforest in Goa itself.

“Review of afforestation has been taken and will be done in Goa itself. We have cancelled the plan of afforestation in Madhya Pradesh. It will be done in vacant land of forest areas of the state. We have dropped plan for Madhya Pradesh,” he reiterated.

Sources informed that the compensatory afforestation was advised by the Central Empowered Committee after thousands of trees were cut for highway and power projects in the state.

Last year, Goa BJP government had come under attack from the Opposition for deciding to afforest in Madhya Pradesh, which is now dropped.

