Goa: SIT arrests govt employee in land grab case

Panaji, June 24 Days after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant hinted at possible arrest of corrupt government officials in land grabbing cases, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday arrested an Archives department employee for his alleged involvement, police said.

Superintendent of Police, crime branch, Nidhin Valsan told that Dhiresh Naik working in Archives department has been arrested in connection with a land grabbing case and further investigation is in progress.

According to sources, the SIT investigating the land grabbing cases, may summon more government officials from Archives, Revenue and other concerned departments, for investigation suspecting their role in changing and forging land title-related documents.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sawant had said that those government servants involved in forging documents will be arrested.

The Goa government had added 22 more officials to the SIT headed by Nidhin Valsan and said that it will leave no stone unturned to get to the root of the matter and book the culprits.

"We have decided to strengthen the SIT constituted for investigating illegal land grabbing/transfer cases by adding 22 more officials to the Team. We will leave no stone unturned to get to the root of the matter and book the culprits," Sawant had said.

Earlier, one Vikrant Shetty from Margao in South Goa and Mohammed Suhail, native of Chitradurga-Karnataka, both dealing in lands were arrested for their alleged involvement in land grabbing.

