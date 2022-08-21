Guj BJP chief urges leaders, workers to gear up for assembly polls

Vadodara, Aug 21 Gujarat BJP president C.R. Patil said on Sunday that the party is working round the clock and has hourly plans to achieve the aim of winning all 182 seats in the state assembly elections.

He also urged the party leaders and the workers to gear up as merely 60 days are left for the announcement of notification for the assembly elections.

Patil was addressing a gathering after inauguration of the new Taluka Panchayat building in Vadodara district.

Earlier in the day, the party's state chief avoided mediapersons' questions on removal of two ministers from the state cabinet.

On Saturday evening, the Revenue Department was taken away from Rajendra Trivedi while the Road and Building Ministry was taken away from Purnesh Modi.

Following the development, several posters appeared in Trivedi's constituency in Vadodara, which says, "Organization is the highest authority, Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

The state BJP chief spokesman Yamal Vyas has alleged that it is the handiwork of Congress to defame the party.

In another development, the party's state leadership has expanded its core committee. Former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, former deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, former Agriculture Minister and state unit president R.C. Faldu, national vice president and MP from Bhavnagar Bharatiben Shiyal were inducted in the core committee.

