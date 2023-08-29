Gujarat HC takes suo motu cognisance of extortion incident by traffic policemen in Ahmedabad, hearing on Sept 11

Ahmedabad, Aug 29 Gujarat High Court has taken suo motu cognisance in an incident of extortion involving two traffic policemen and a Traffic Brigade (TRB) personnel in Ahmedabad.

The case hearing will be on September 11.

The incident, where the officials allegedly extorted money from a couple traveling late at night, was brought to the court's attention through a local news report.

The Chief Justice, Sunita Agarwal, and Justice Aniruddha P Mayee, constituting the Bench, have requested an action taken report from the Police Commissioner in relation to the matter.

The Court emphasised the need for accountability, calling for the submission of the action taken report and an affidavit from a gazetted officer of the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner's office by the upcoming hearing on September 11.

The couple, accompanied by their infant child, was reportedly halted by the two traffic constables and the TRB personnel while traveling in a cab around 1 AM. The couple had returned from a vacation in Thailand and was stopped for checking. The officers were identified and subsequently arrested.

During the checking drive, the traffic police constables forcibly entered the cab and used threats to coerce the couple into paying. The officers allegedly invoked a Police Commissioner's notification regarding late-night travel violations and demanded a sum of Rs 2 lakh to release the couple. Ultimately, the couple was coerced into paying Rs 60,000.

The report also revealed that the officers not only entered the couple's cab but also prevented the woman from breastfeeding her 1-year-old son.

The city police had reportedly intensified vehicle checking activities during nighttime following the Jaguar crash incident on the Iskcon Flyover.

