Gulam Ali, a Gurjar Muslim from J&K, nominated to RS

New Delhi, Sep 11 President of India Droupadi Murmu has nominated Ghulam Ali to Rajya Sabha on Saturday.

"The President of India has nominated Gulam Ali to the Council of States," reads the gazette issued in this regard.

BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya praised the decision and tweeted, "The President on recommendation of GoI has appointed Shri Gulam Ali, a Gurjar Muslim, from J&K, to the Rajya Sabha. This is a significant step assuming that prior to abrogation of Article 370, the community was literally not recognised and all social benefits to them were denied."

Ghulam Ali is a resident of Bathindi in Jammu. He is associated with the BJP since past 24 years and is in the party's SC/ST Cell and is also a spokesperson.

