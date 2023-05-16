Half-engine govt running in Odisha, says Pradhan

Bhubaneswar, May 16 Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday that governance has taken a back seat in Odisha as it is being managed by a 'half-engine' government.

Pradhan said this while reacting to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's 'double-engine' remarks. After winning the Jharsuguda Assembly bypoll on Saturday, Patnaik had said that it is good governance which matters in Odisha, not single or double-engine government.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Pradhan said 'double-engine' is not possible in the state as only 'half-engine' exists in Odisha.

"Double-engine government can't be possible in Odisha as the state is running on a half-engine and that is of Narendra Modi," he said.

Stating that the state has been witnessing governance deficit, he said both pregnant and lactating mothers and children under the age of five are suffering from malnutrition due to lack of nutritious food. He advised the state government to work on priority basis and resolve the alarming malnutrition situation at the earliest.

"As a politician, we will want to bring the Modi government here in Odisha so that no one suffers due to malnutrition," Pradhan said.

