Himachal Police earned respect by rescuing people from disaster-hit areas: Guv

Shimla, Sep 3 Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday appreciated the police for commendable services, saying the way the people, including tourists, were evacuated from disaster-hit areas they have gained respect.

The Governor was addressing the D.G.P. Disc Felicitation Ceremony at the historic Gaiety Theater here.

He presented D.G.P. Disc Awards to 334 police personnel for years 2020, 2021 and 2022. This programme was organised after three years.

While congratulating the awardees, the Governor said the state police and state disaster response force have rescued over 70,000 people, including foreigners, from Kullu alone.

Expressing concern over the growing illegal drug trade, he said it was a big challenge to deal with it. The government has made efforts against illegal drugs trade and is working to control and create awareness at its level.

"But fear and surveillance of the police is very important," he said, adding by controlling anti-social elements "we could save the youth from this social evil".

The police have arrested drug peddlers and 23 cases of attachment of their illegally acquired property of more than Rs 13 crore have been sent to the competent authority.

In addition, 10 cases have been referred to the Enforcement Directorate for financial investigation as per the provisions of the narcotics Act, he added.

The Governor expressed contentment that due to the efforts of the police by using technology there has been a huge reduction in the number of road accidents in 2023 as compared to the past.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said many innovative efforts have been made in the police. Special efforts have been made against drug abuse, reduction in road accidents, prevention of organized crime and welfare of police personnel.

To fulfill these objectives, he said, every police personnel is working diligently.

--IANS

