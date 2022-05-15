History forced on us was propaganda of 'West', Goa CM

Panaji, May 15 Unfortunately in our country, the history that has been forced upon us has been propaganda of 'West', Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday.

"What they thought about us was that we are the land of snake charmers. They thought that we were a country of the poor. My question is did they invade us because we are poor? The answer is definitely no," Sawant said.

Sawant was speaking after releasing the book ‘Savarkar (Part 2): A Contested Legacy, 1924-1966, by noted historian Vikram Sampath, during the closing session of Kumaon Literary Festival.

Dr. Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India and Sumant Batra, Founder of Indian Cinema Heritage Foundation were also present.

"Savarkar was the first person to challenge vicious propaganda by 'West' through his book '1857 Ka Swatantra Samar'. History has to be fact driven and not opinion driven," Sawant said.

"He challenged the British empire and fought against them. This book ignited the flame of patriotism among many youths. After independence, some sections spread lies, falsehood against him," Sawant said.

When the portrait of Vinayak Damodar Sawarkar was displayed in the Goa assembly, many asked us what was the connection (to display his portrait). We as Ind have largely failed to acknowledge the life and work of glorious patriots, Sawant told reporters after the function.

Sawant announced that books written by Sawarkar '1857 Ka Swatanra Samar' and 'Gomantak' (over plight of Goans and struggle/need of liberation) will be reprinted by the government, so the future generation gets inspiration.

"Those who don't know the 'connection' (of Sawarkar for Goa liberation), they should come to know this connection. Hence we will reprint these books and will supply them to all libraries," Sawant told reporters after the function.

