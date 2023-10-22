Hostage crisis: 'Waiting for my son Omar,' says Malki (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Oct 22 A former Israeli soldier Malki said that he waits for his son, Omar Shemtov -- including all those kidnapped by Hamas -- to return back safely and soon.

“We were happy and a peaceful family when all of this happened, suddenly. Omar along with few of his friends had gone to attend the world famous Nova Music Festival at the Gaza border,” Malki told IANS.

He said that Omar had called from the venue and said that gunmen had swarmed the festival venue.

“Omar was in panic but he told me that he had located his car and was boarding it along with two friends. I told him to open the location map and return home immediately,” Malki told IANS at Tel Aviv Museum Square Tower.

Malki, who has shifted to his private-business, said Omar was unable to escape from the venue and gunmen had caught and kidnapped Omar along with his friends.

He said that he came to know about the kidnap after a friend called him and informed him that Omar has been taken hostage.

Omar’s handcuffed photograph was released by Hamas.

The 52-year-old Malki -- which means ‘My King’ in Hebrew -- said that he just wants his son and others to come back home.

He also called upon the international community to put pressure on Hamas to release Omar and other hostages.

