Houthi official says US, UK fly spy drones over Hodeidah 'for hours'

Aden, Jan 14 A Houthi official has said that the US and UK forces flew spy drones "for hours" over the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, where conflicting reports of a new airstrike emerged.

Ali Ahmed Kashar, the Houthi Deputy Governor of Hodeidah, told Xinhua news agency by phone that his group saw more spy drones over the city from early Saturday morning to evening. He also denied reports from local and international media over new airstrikes on Houthi sites in Hodeidah.

Earlier, local media said that a navy base near the port was hit by US-led coalition planes. Residents told the news agency they heard loud explosions and ambulance sirens. They also said the Houthis deployed heavily in Hodeidah neighbourhoods after the blast.

The Houthi official made no comments on the explosions.

The Houthis have reportedly used the Ras Kutheb base to attack commercial and military ships in the vital maritime region.

Hodeidah, on the Red Sea coast, is a strategic city with one of Yemen's largest ports. The Houthis have controlled Hodeidah since 2014, and the port is a lifeline for humanitarian aid and commercial supplies entering Yemen.

Earlier Saturday, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg urged all parties to show restraint amid a dangerous escalation in regional tensions.

On Friday, the US and UK launched strikes on Houthi targets in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and other areas. The strikes were in response to the Houthis' attacks in the Red Sea on what they called "Israeli-linked ships" to pressure Israel to stop its assaults in the Gaza Strip.

The civil war in Yemen has raged since 2015, causing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with millions facing famine.

