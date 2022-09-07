I-T dept raids RKSP leader's residence

Lucknow, Sep 7 The Department of Income Tax raided residential premises of Gopal Rai, president of Rashtriya Krantikari Samajwadi Party (RKSP), in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The raid at his Hussainganj residence is part of a tax evasion probe against Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPP) and their alleged dubious funding.

Gopal Rai was earlier close to SP leader Shivpal Yadav but is now seen with BJP leaders.

I-T teams are carrying out raids in Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana and some other states.

