INDIA demands no confidence motion to be moved immediately, says Jairam

New Delhi, July 26 Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said that the no confidence motion moved by INDIA alliance in the Lok Sabha should taken up at the earliest.

He also that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi must make a statement in Rajya Sabha over the Manipur issue immediately.

In a tweet, Ramesh, who is also Congress general secretary communication inchargesaid: “There is absolute clarity in the stand of INDIA parties in Parliament. First, we want the no-confidence motion moved by the parties in the Lok Sabha in the immediate context of Manipur, which has been accepted by the Speaker, to be taken up at the earliest. According to Rules and Conventions, no legislative business can be transacted till the no-confidence motion is debated.

“Second, we want a statement by the Prime Minister in the Rajya Sabha on Manipur immediately followed thereafter by a discussion under Rule 267, which means that the issue being raised under this Rule takes precedence over all other issues,” he said.

“This is the clear and consistent demand of INDIA parties so that a collective sense of anguish at what has happened in Manipur gets expressed and a collective resolve to promote peace, harmony and reconciliation in the state gets reinforced,” the Rajya Sabha MP added.

The Parliament’s Monsoon Session has witnessed uproar over the situation in Manipur as the opposition parties have been demanding for a detailed statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also a discussion on Manipur issue in both the Houses.

The INDIA bloc-led by the Congress has also moved a no confidence motion in the Lok Sabha over the Manipur situation on Wednesday.

In the ethnic clashes that erupted in Manipur on May 3 this year, hundreds of people have died while thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

The opposition parties have been demanding for imposition of the President’s Rule and also immediate removal of Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the state for failing miserably to control the situation.

Last month, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had also visited the violence hit state for two days.

He had met victim families and people staying in the relief camps. He also met the Governor and appealed for peace in the northeastern state.

