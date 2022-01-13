India should warn SL against attacking fishermen: Ramadoss

Chennai, Jan 13 The Indian government that is providing financial and military assistance to Sri Lanka should warn the latter not to attack fishermen, said PMK founder S. Ramadoss.

According to Ramadoss, 55 Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lankan authorities in December 2021, are yet to be released.

On the other hand, mid-sea attacks on the Indian fishermen are continuing, he added.

The Indian government should warn the Sri Lankan government to stop its excesses on the fishermen from India, Ramadoss said.

Katchatheevu island is located in the narrow sea dividing the two countries. The sea near the islet is rich in marine life.

The island was handed over to Sri Lanka by India several years ago.

