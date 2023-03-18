Indian Youth Congress workers protest outside Nadda's residence in Delhi over his remarks against Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], March 18 : The Indian Youth Congress activists on Saturday protested outside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda's residence over his remarks against Rahul Gandhi and Congress.

The protesters were later detained by Delhi Police.

Notably, JP Nadda on Friday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for stating in London that "Indian Democracy is under attack." While addressing a lecture at Cambridge University in London recently, Gandhi had said, "Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space."

Nadda said that democracy is not in danger but Congress is in danger.

"The actions of Congress and Rahul Gandhi are highly condemnable. Congress only knows to divide people. It's not democracy that is in danger but your party," Nadda said while addressing a public rally in the Chitradurga district of poll-bound Karnataka.

He further said that Rahul raised questions in a foreign land because people have "ignored" his party here in the country.

"Since all are ignoring Congress in India, Rahul Gandhi went abroad and raised questions about our democracy," he added.

"Rahul Gandhi is speaking against India abroad. He must remember his grandmother Indira Gandhi brought Emergency," Nadda said.

Nadda said, "Congress criticised the digitisation of India, claiming it is not possible in India. However, 40 per cent of digital transaction in the world is taking place in India today. Congress promoted politics of corruption, commission, criminalization and dynastic rule. However, PM Modi began the politics of 'Report Card'."

"The politics, Congress formulated was that of corruption, commission, criminalisation and dynastic rule. But PM Modi started a 'report card' politics where whatever is said is fulfilled. He formulated a responsible and strong government," he added.

He further accused the Wayanad MP of "insulting" India abroad while the whole world is praising the country.

"Congress' language has become so bad that they said 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' but people say that 'Modi tera kamal khilega'. When the whole world is praising India and saying that its economy is growing, Rahul Gandhi is insulting our nation abroad," BJP chief JP Nadda said.

