India's start-up ecosystem has immense potential to tackle healthcare challenges: Goyal 

New Delhi, Sep 2 Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said India's thriving start-up ecosystem, which is the third largest in the world, has an immense potential to tackle pressing healthcare challenges on a global scale.

The Minister said this while virtually addressing the Global Digital Health Summit 2023, being held in Mumbai.

Goyal, who is the Commerce and Industry Minister, said: "The rise of digital healthcare holds the key to addressing healthcare accessibility issues -- a mission that aligns seamlessly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of healthcare for all."

Pointing out the potential of emerging markets, the Minister said, "India is well positioned to harness this opportunity."

"During the pandemic, India manufactured and provided almost 300 million vaccines to 100 countries showcasing India's commitment to global healthcare crises," Goyal said.

The Minister also spotlighted the potential of machine learning in revolutionising healthcare diagnostics, ensuring the delivery of high-quality healthcare services to the last mile.

"India has also launched the world’s largest healthcare insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat which is a new benchmark in the healthcare space," he said.

Karen DeSalvo, Chief Health Officer, Google stated that technology has made it possible for the healthcare system to meet the patients where they are.

"The benefits should not be limited to a select few who have the ability to access information and services. Equity by design, privacy by design, and security by design are some of the core values on which our systems are built," she explained.

Rajendra Pratap Gupta, Chair, Global Digital Health Summit, said: "Medical science and technology will lead to healthcare space in the future."

