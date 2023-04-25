Indira Gandhi never broke people's trust: Priyanka Gandhi in Karnataka

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], April 25 : Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said on Tuesday her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi never broke the trust of the people.

Addressing a public meeting here, Priyanka said, "You all know Indira Gandhi. Her speciality was that she never broke your trust. Today, if you trust me then it is because of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and other Congress leaders who really worked for you."

Launching a scathing attack on BJP leaders, Priyanka urged the people of the state to not get influenced by their words but rather look at the "conscience" of the leaders seeking votes.

She said, "The Prime Minister came here and said the leaders of the Opposition want to dig his grave. What kind of talk is this? Every citizen of the country would like the health of the Prime Minister to be good."

"The people of Karnataka should not vote on the words of any leader but of their conscience," She added.

Targeting Chief Minister Bommai led-BJP government in the state, Priyanka said, "Last time, people elected JDS and the Congress but BJP stole the government with the power of money."

Urging the people of the state to vote wisely, Priyanka said, "The 40 per cent-government ruthlessly looted the public. The Karnataka government looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

Invoking the Amul-Nandini row, Priyanka said, "Nandini Milk earlier used to produce 90 lakh litres of milk and milk products, but today only 70 lakh litres of milk is being produced."

"The government deliberately reduced the production of milk so that Amul milk could be brought to Karnataka," she alleged.

She said it is time for a change in Karnataka as BJP has not done any constructive work in the state.

"They (BJP) have not done any constructive work for Karnataka. So it is time for a change. In the last three years, everything has been on downhill in the state, be it facilities or infrastructure. People know from their own experiences about the governance of the BJP," she added.

She further stated that a corrupt government is being run in the state of Karnataka which has done nothing for the people.

"Karnataka is running a corrupt government and it is a government that has done nothing for the people. We want a government that works for the people. The BJP did not do any work for the people of Karnataka," she said.

On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the incumbent BJP government in Karnataka, claiming that the "40 per cent-commission government" will be reduced to 40 seats in the May 10 Assembly elections.

Addressing a roadshow in Vijayapura, Rahul said, "The Congress will form the government in Karnataka with 150 seats while 40 per cent commission government of the BJP will be reduced to 40 seats."

Reacting to this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hit back at Rahul over his allegations of terming the Bommai government in Karnataka as '40 per cent commission BJP government', saying if the Congress have evidence they should go to court.

"They can talk about it and should go to court if they have concrete evidence. Neither there's any probe nor there's any case. How will people believe in such baseless allegations?" he said.

The Karnataka Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.

