Int'l arrivals to Vietnam surge during first 4 months of 2022

Hanoi, May 5 Vietnam witnessed around 192,400 international arrivals in the first four months of this year, up nearly 185 per cent year-on-year, following the resumption of tourism activities as well as the number of international flights, the General Statistics Office said.

In the period, visitors entering the country by air accounted for around 88.6 per cent of the total, Xinhua news agency quoted the Office as saying.

Over the four months, approximately 118,300 foreign visitors to Vietnam were from Asia, up 96.7 per cent year-on-year.

The number of tourists from Europe, the Americas and Oceania also saw hikes of more than six times, 15 and 19, respectively, from the same period last year.

Vietnam fully reopened its borders to international visitors on March 15 as part of its efforts to revive the country's tourism and economy after nearly two years of interruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Southeast Asian nation received a record number of over 18 million international arrivals in 2019, the last full year before the pandemic broke out, according to the office.

In 2020 and 2021, the number of international arrivals to Vietnam respectively plunged 78.7 per cent and 95.9 per cent, respectively.

The country targeted serving over 5 million overseas tourists in 2022, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

