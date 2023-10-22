Israel attacks Damascus, Aleppo airports

Tel Aviv, Oct 22 In an important development in the Israel-Hamas conflict, Israeli troops have fired shells at Damascus and Aleppo in Syria, damaging the airports there.

It is not known whether there are any casualties in the attack.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has alleged that Syria has been extending support to attacks on Israel.

Sources in the IDF told IANS that the firing was held on Sunday early morning.

Meanwhile, Syrian state-run news agency SANA said Israel carried out airstrikes against the Aleppo and Damascus airports earlier this morning, damaging runways.

IANS reported on Saturday about Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant stating that Israel will take strong positions if attacks were coming to the country from outside the country.

Gallant warned Hezbollah and Syria of consequences in such a situation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor