Israel suspects Hamas of using chemical weapons (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Oct 22 Israeli intelligence agencies are suspecting Hamas of using chemical weapons. This was after a USB was found on the body of a Hamas terrorist who was killed, the Israeli Defense Ministry sources said that this Hamas terrorist had participated in the October 7 attack killing several Israeli citizens.

According to information available, the USB retrieved from the body of the terrorist be a detailed description of making cyanide dispersion device.

However, Israeli officials are not openly involved commenting about the intelligence cable.

The Hamas spokesperson has also not given any statement regarding using chemical weapons.

